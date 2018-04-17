Benedict Cumberbatch: Don't understand why some people look down upon superhero films

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), believes these films should be taken seriously



Benedict Cumberbatch at Avengers: Infinity War promotional event in London. Pic/AFP

Benedict Cumberbatch believes people who criticise superhero films forget that the genre is fun and inspiring for so many fans. The British actor, who plays Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), believes these films should be taken seriously.

"It is easy to forget the purpose of entertainment sometimes. I don't understand why some people look down upon superhero films. So many of us are so invested in it and I think this is one of the reasons why Marvel is doing so well. The films are not taken that seriously for some weird reasons. I don't know the exact reasons but all these insults do not matter to me. "I guess some people are envious of us... These movies are fun and they inspire so many people. I have seen snobby people in my life, who are like 'I don't like these films' and then they watch it and are like 'I enjoyed it'," Cumberbatch said in a group interview here.

The 41-year-old actor, who made his Marvel debut with 2016 movie Doctor Strange, says reprising his role in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War was a completely different experience. "Working on 'Infinity War' was different from my stand-alone. I am just playing the same character, but the canvas is different. It is way larger. Bit of time has passed since the stand-alone and Doctor Strange is now better in his craft.

"He does some cool sh*t. He is a wise dude now. We saw his progression from materialistic and egotistical narcissist to someone who is willing to stand for the world realising that with great powers comes great responsibility. We will see more of that. He still has his wit and sharp one-liners, but he is much more aware now," he said. Benedict Cumberbatch, however, is clueless about the sequel to his stand-alone film. "I do want to do another stand-alone but we need to wait and see if and when it happens," he said. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Infinity War is set to release on April 27.

