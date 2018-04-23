Benedict Cumberbatch: I am my own worst critic

Benedict Cumberbatch says he finds it ''horrible'' watching back his performances because he is ''brutally'' honest with himself



Benedict Cumberbatch admits he is critical of his own acting performances. The British actor, who plays the title role in Patrick Melrose, says his criticism of himself is ''sharper than anyone would ever suspect''. "You always approach a much-loved literary character with trepidation. Because I know I'm not making the movie I have in my head as a reader of these books, let alone everyone else who comes to it with their expectations ... I'm not perfect casting in everyone's eyes.

"And on top of that there's my own criticism, which is probably sharper than anyone would ever suspect. I'm my own worst critic, I really am. It's both a godsend and a curse," Cumberbatch told Culture magazine. The 41-year-old actor says he finds it ''horrible'' watching back his performances because he is ''brutally'' honest with himself. ''It's different when you've got a producer's hat on. If you're front and centre, that's really hard. I'm excited about the moment when I'm not in something and I can look at it with more more distance, but it's very peculiar.

"It's always horrible - the way you look, the way you do things. It's just horrible. Trust me, the internet's full of hate but it's nothing compared to the self-critic in your head for brutality. I've said it all before they have," he said. "Patrick Melrose" is the on-screen adaptation of the novel by Edward St Aubyn.

