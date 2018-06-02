Benedict Cumberbatch saves cyclist from muggers

Benedict Cumberbatch fended the perpetrators off who allegedly smashed the cyclist over the head with a bottle and then headed off along Marylebone Road towards Baker Street



The "Avengers: Infinity War" actor Benedict Cumberbatch turned into a real life superhero on a city street here when he jumped out of a taxi to fend off a mugging attack on a delivery boy.

The 41-year-old actor who also plays Sherlock Holmes, the famous detective, jumped to the cyclist's rescue near London's Baker Street. Cumberbatch said he "had to" intervene, reports telegraph.co.uk. His actions made the attackers flee, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that they were called to reports of the assault.

The actor fended the perpetrators off who allegedly smashed the cyclist over the head with a bottle and then headed off along Marylebone Road towards Baker Street. The victim did not need hospital treatment. According to witnesses, the "Doctor Strange" actor dragged the four muggers off the victim, who was in his 20s, after screaming at them to leave him alone.

One of the men had tried to steal the Deliveroo cyclist's bike, but nothing was stolen. Responding to reports of his heroics, Cumberbatch told The Sun newspaper: "I did it out of, well, I had to, you know..." The Uber taxi driver, Manuel Dias, who was driving the actor and his wife, Sophie Hunter, said the cyclist was lucky, and described Cumberbatch as a "superhero".

Dias, 53, said he only recognised it was Cumberbatch when he was out of his car. The driver, who also tried to help the victim, said: "Then it all got a bit surreal. "Here was Sherlock Holmes fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street. I had hold of one lad and Benedict another. He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave. He did most of it, to be honest.

"They tried to hit him but he defended himself and pushed them away. He was not injured. Then I think they also recognised it was Benedict and ran away." He said the actor embraced the cyclist after the scuffle. No arrests have been made.

