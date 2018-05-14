Twitterati on Benedict Cumberbatch's call for equal pay

Twitterati had mixed reactions to Benedict Cumberbatch's claims of only accepting work if his female co-stars get equal pay



Twitterati are having mixed reactions to Benedict Cumberbatch's claims of only accepting work if his female co-stars get equal pay. While some users hailed the 'Sherlock Holmes' actor, others called the claim 'unfair'. Here are some of the reactions:

A user who supported the actor's call wrote, "Great to see a male ally with some considerable clout in his industry pledging to actually do something to help! Looking forward to seeing (and supporting) what comes of this #EqualityForAll #Equality #MaleAllies". Another eager supporter tweeted, "THATS WHAT IM TALKING ABOUT". A user pointed out, "He saw 14 million possible futures and this is the only 1 where everyone wins", alluding to the superhero's power in the Marvel Universe.

Another supporter posted, "Nothing but respect for my favorite Superhero ???". A skeptic user wrote, "What if his female co-star is making her acting debut ? Is it fair to receive equal pay?". Another user commented, "For as much as I love Benedict Cumberbatch, he wouldn't be this noble if he actually needed cash. A no name co star regardless of gender doesn't deserve the millions an A list Hollywood actor does". Another user wrote, "Yes lmao, people should be paid fairly for their work, who cares if they're not known or established".

Another user elaborated, "There should not be a salary gap based on gender discrimination. They work equally hard if not more. And they should be paid according to their skill set. Not underpaid. Not overpaid. Just what they deserve. Love Benedict cumberbatch for this." Cumberbatch made headlines during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2018 when the Marvel star told the Radio Times that he would only commit to new projects if his female co-stars received similar compensation.

