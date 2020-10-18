Bengal govt employee held for taking bribes

An employee of the West Bengal government was arrested for allegedly taking bribes from other staffers on the pretext of providing them suitable postings and transfers, an official said on Saturday.

The person was apprehended on Friday by sleuths of the state Anti-Corruption Branch, he added.

"The accused had taken money from employees posted at different state government departments, promising them postings and transfers as per their desire. He did so, while he was posted at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) till 2019. We are probing into the matter," said the ACB officer.

The accused was a member of the West Bengal State Government Employees' Federation, backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress, and is now with the BJP's Paschimbanga Karmachari Parishad.

The state government staffer was on Saturday produced before a court here, which remanded him to the ACB custody till October 20, the officer added.

