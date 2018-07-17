Bengal Man attacked for 'stealing' rooster dies in Kerala; 2 arrested

In view of the death of the man, police registered a case of murder and today arrested the two, who were earlier let off after being booked for assault on the day of the incident on June 24

A migrant worker from West Bengal has died of internal head and neck injuries suffered by him weeks ago when two people allegedly attacked him over suspicion that he stole a rooster near here, police said.

In view of the death of the man, police registered a case of murder and today arrested the two, who were earlier let off after being booked for assault on the day of the incident on June 24.

34-year old Manik Roy, recently advised a CT scan after he complained of pain, died on Sunday while he was on way to a hospital, police said. According to police, Roy was working as a helper of a mason at nearby Anchal for the past three years.

On June 24, he was walking home after purchasing a rooster when two men stopped him and asked if it had been stolen as

cases of such theft had been reported in the area.

A scuffle broke out in which Roy suffered injuries on his nose, police said adding a case of simple hurt was registered against the two people and they were later let off.

Roy was admitted to a hospital on June 24 and discharged the next day, police said. Though he started going for work, he complained of pain and on July 14 and he was again taken to a hospital where a CT scan of the head was advised. But he died the next day while on his way to the hospital, police added.

A report by a team of doctors of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, who conducted the postmortem, said the death was due to injuries sustained on the back side of his neck and head, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates