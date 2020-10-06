Bengali matinee idol Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, October 6 and is stable, sources said.

The veteran actor was admitted to a private nursing home in Kolkata around 11 am, a day after he took a Covid-19 test.

A private nursing home bed was booked for the actor on Monday evening, where he was shifted this morning. The sources said Chatterjee was unwell for the past couple of days and reportedly suffering from fever. He was shooting for a documentary titled 'Abhijan' directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

He had attended the shoot floor at Bharatlaxmi Studio on October 1. The next shooting schedule was on October 7.

It was learnt that the actor had symptchronic obstructive pulmonary disease-related problem. Last year, he had suffered a bout of pneumonia and was admitted to a hospital for a few days.

Earlier, many actors, directors and producers like Ranjit Mallick, his daughter and actress Koel Mallick, wife Dipa Mallick, producer Nispal Singh and director Raj Chakraborty had tested coronavirus positive but have since recovered.

