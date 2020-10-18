Bengaluru crime: Four held for shooting bar owner

Four people have been arrested on Saturday for the alleged involvement in shooting a pub owner in Bengaluru, police said.

The gang was hiding in a lodge in the city after committing the crime.

The police had opened fire on two of the gang members who allegedly tried to attack the cops who had taken them to recover murder weapons - four machetes hidden in burial ground on Hosur Road on the outskirts of the city.

According to the police, the arrested are identified as Shashikiran alias Munna (45), resident of Somavarpet, Kodagu, Ganesha (39); resident of Mangaluru, Nitya (29); resident of Somavarpet, Kodagu and Akshay (32), resident of Bantwala in Mangaluru.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) M. N. Anucheth said that the police had to open fire at Munna, mastermind of the murder, and Akshay, who had gone with them to recover murder weapons.

He added that personal rivalry between Munna and the deceased Shetty seem to be the motive behind this murder.

"During the course of investigation, the police team had taken Munna and Akshay to Barlane cemetery on Hosur Road to recover the machetes used for the offence. At around 6.30 pm, both the accused tried to assault the police team. We fired at them in self-defence," he said.

Munna seems to have nursing grudge against Manish Shetty for his involvement in Karkala murder case. "First the gang opened a fire on Shetty, later, they hacked him to death using machete," added the DCP.

Four bike-borne assailants shot Manish Shetty, aged about 45 years, owner of the Duet bar in front of his bar at Rest House Park Road (RHP Road, off Brigade Road) at around 9 pm on October 15.

He was shifted to Mallya hospital for treatment but was declared brought dead.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever