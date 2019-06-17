Bengaluru FC sign midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh

football

Eugeneson Lyngdoh (Pic/ Eugeneson Lyngdoh Instagram)

Bengaluru FC have completed the signing of former player Eugeneson Lyngdoh on a one-year deal, the club announced on Monday. The 32-year-old midfielder once again joins the Indian Super League champions after a two-year stint with Kolkata-side ATK, who had signed the Shillong-born playmaker during the ISL draft in 2017.

A favourite among the supporters, Lyngdoh first joined Bengaluru FC in 2014 after stints with Meghalaya's Shillong Lajong and Rangdajied United. Going on to become a vital part of the side under Ashley Westwood and then under Albert Roca, Lyngdoh scored some crucial goals for the Blues en route to winning three major trophies apart from helping the club to a maiden AFC Cup final in 2016.

"Ever since I first signed for Bengaluru FC I knew I was making the right decision. Now that I'm here again I want to relive those moments and create new ones. I'm looking forward to being back on the pitch and fighting for titles once again," said an elated Lyngdoh who becomes the third Indian signing for the season after youngsters Prabhsukhan Singh Gill and Suresh Wangjam.

At Bengaluru, Lyngdoh scored 16 goals in 74 appearances in three seasons while winning the Federation Cup in 2014-15 and 2016-17 and the I-League in 2016-17. The creative midfielder even bagged the AIFF Player of the Year award for 2015, the second BFC player to claim the honour after Sunil Chhetri.

Not many people know that Eugeneson Lyngdoh was pursuing a degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, however he abandoned it in the third year to focus on football.

Twitter was abuzz with the news and here are some tweets:

Have all the BFC fans rejoicing over Lyngdoh’s return not watched him play recently? Sure sentiment has its place, but the man’s legs have long gone.



That being said, glad to see him back where he belongs ð — Sunaadh (@sunaadh) June 17, 2019

Eugeneson in his prime was an exceptional player. Don't know whether we'll get to see that Lyngdoh again. But really really hoping we do. https://t.co/CGGRrAnw9H — Nevin (@nevinthomas) June 17, 2019

With inputs from IANS

