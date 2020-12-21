Bengaluru: Nurse took videos of bathing colleagues, sent to her boyfriend; held

A 25-year-old female nurse from a reputed hospital of Bengaluru was held by the police for filming her colleagues while they bathed and sending the videos to her boyfriend.

Ashwini would film her colleagues discreetly and send the videos to her boyfriend, Prabhu, a chef, to comply with his perverse demands, reports Bangalore Mirror.

The incident came to light when one of the staffers living in the hostel found a mobile phone on the window sill of the bathroom.

Later, Ashwini tried to die by suicide by pill overdose. However, she was taken into custody after she recuperated. It was found out that she was married twice but the relationships failed.

She became friends with Prabhu through a wrong number call. The two fell in love but met only a few times. After Prabhu learned about her marriages he started distancing himself. The following incident began when Ashwini started giving in to all of Prabhu’s demands in a bid to save the relationship.

Initially, he would ask her to send her own illicit videos but when he grew bored she started filming her colleagues while they bathed and sent the videos to Prabhu.

The police held Prabhu from Vellore, Tamil Nadu. On interrogation, it was found out that Ashwini’s testimony was true. Also, the videos were being sold online.

