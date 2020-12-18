UP: Woman sustains burn injuries after 'boyfriend' throws acid-like liquid on her

A 22-year-old woman, who claimed to be pregnant, has sustained burn injuries after her 'boyfriend' allegedly threw an acid-like liquid on her.

The victim, who belongs to a minority community, was insisting on marriage, which apparently infuriated the accused who belongs to another faith.

The girl has been admitted at the district hospital in Badaun with severe burn injuries.

The accused, who was booked for rape and acid attack on Thursday, is absconding.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma said, "The victim is a student of B.Sc. and was returning home when the accused, Mahesh Pal a.k.a Bant, stopped her at an isolated place and threw some chemical on her. She was rushed to a hospital. The girl has said that when she insisted on marriage, as she was pregnant, the youth threw the liquid on her."

He said that based on the woman's complaint, the FIR has been registered under IPC sections 376 (rape), 326-A (punishment for acid attack), 343 (wrongful confinement), 313 (causing miscarriage without consent) and 504 (intentional insult).

"The accused is absconding but we will arrest him soon," the SSP said.

Emergency medical officer at district hospital, Dr. N.K. Singh, said, "The victim was brought to the hospital by two women constables on Wednesday night. She was saying that some acid-like liquid was thrown at her. Seeing her condition, we started her treatment and admitted her to the hospital. She has sustained burn injuries near shoulders and arms but her condition is stable."

