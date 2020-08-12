Bengaluru violence: Police arrest Congress MLA's relative for derogatory social media post

People stand next to damaged motorbikes laying along a street in Bengaluru on August 12, after violence broke out in Devara Jevana Halli. Pic/AFP

Bengaluru police have arrested the person accused of posting a derogatory message which triggered riots in Bengaluru east last night, an official said on Wednesday.

"With regard to the incidents in D.J. Halli, accused Naveen was arrested for posting derogatory posts," said city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

Naveen is said to be the relative of Congress MLA Akanda Srinivas Murthy.

Following his social media post, irate mobs resorted to rioting and arson in D.J. Halli, K.G. Halli, Pulikeshinagar and Kaval Byresandra.

Three persons died and 60 police personnel were injured in the violent protests that broke out in eastern Bengaluru late on Tuesday night. Pant said 110 accused persons involved in the rioting have been arrested. Read More Here.

"Total 110 persons accused arrested for arson, stone pelting and assault on the police. Appeal to all to cooperate with the police to maintain peace," said the police commissioner.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said last night's mischief lead to rioting and assault on Murthy's home and the D.J. Halli police station.

He directed the officials to take action against the perpetrators.

"The attack on journalists, police and the public in the riot last night was unpredictable. The government will not tolerate such provocations and rumours," said Yediyurappa in Kannada.

He said strict action against the perpetrators was certain and appealed to the people to act with restraint.

