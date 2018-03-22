Benny Dayal: Freedom to me means the ability to express yourself

A former journalism student, Benny's meteoric rise to success is proof that hard work and perseverance know no substitute

Benny Dayal

Benny Dayal's career in Indian music has seen a slow but a steady rise since he began crooning for A. R Rahman's compositions in Hindi feature films such as 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na', 'Yuvvraaj' and 'Ghajini'. A former journalism student, Benny’s meteoric rise to success is proof that hard work and perseverance know no substitute. Successfully dabbling a mainstream and independent career with his band, Funktuation, Benny takes out time to indulge us in a candid banter.

Quiz Benny about why the culture of music videos not as omnipresent as it was in the late 90s and he quips, "Because of the take-over of mainstream labels, their videos are being injected to the audiences today. It doesn't mean that your music is left out. I think if you just focus on your work, no matter whether it is mainstream, commercial or independent, your work will reach out to the people."

What does freedom mean to the 'Tamil Fever' star?

Freedom to me means the ability to express yourself in many ways, in terms of thought, action and feeling.

Is the singer aspirational towards awards?

I don’t see the difference between independent and mainstream music. As long as there is a platform for your kind of music, you just need to work hard so that you can portray your music to the right people. When your message is clear to your audience, you will definitely win an award.

The singer does not deny the power of going digital today. He further adds, "Digital is the future right now. And I think to go ahead of time and to be with the times is more important than believing that only television will work. Like how they said, radio killed the video star, I believe TV is also going to be taken over by the digital star."

