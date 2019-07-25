Besieged Gareth Bale scores in Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Arsenal

football

Madrid clawed back from two goals down to finish full time at 2-2, and prevailed 3-2 in the penalty shootout dictated by the International Champions Cup exhibition tournament format

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (left) celebrates his goal on Tuesday

Washington: Gareth Bale shrugged off uncertainty over his Real Madrid future on Tuesday, his second-half goal helping the La Liga giants rally for a friendly win over Arsenal.

Madrid clawed back from two goals down to finish full time at 2-2, and prevailed 3-2 in the penalty shootout dictated by the International Champions Cup exhibition tournament format. Welsh star Bale didn't play in Madrid's 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich in Houston on Saturday, manager Zinadine Zidane saying Monday he declined to dress for the match as the club pursued options for off-loading him.

Zidane said at the weekend he thought it would be "best for everyone" if Bale's departure could be arranged quickly — comments Bale's agent branded "disrespectful" of a player who helped the side to a Spanish league title and four Champions Leagues since arriving from Tottenham six years ago.

Zidane insisted on Monday he meant no disrespect, and Bale duly came in at halftime on Tuesday and made a statement. "He had a good game and I'm happy for him," Zidane said. "I do not know what's going to happen, for now he's with us. It did not change anything."

