BEST strike in Mumbai: Slow day as buses, banks, trade unions go on strike

Along with BEST, other essential services such as electricity, telecom, banks and insurance will also suffer as 10 central trade unions begin their two-day strike on Tuesday

Few buses will run with protective grilles to prevent vandalism. Pic/Ashish Raje

Don't count on getting much work done today. While transport will take a hit from an indefinite strike called by BEST trade unions on Monday midnight, other essential services such as electricity, telecom, banks and insurance will also suffer as 10 central trade unions begin their two-day strike on Tuesday.

BEST employees are determined to go with the strike despite the organisation procuring a restraining order against from the industrial court against the protest. As much as 90 per cent of the manpower is expected to participate in the protest, likely resulting in losses worth crores for the bus company. "It was a big and difficult decision. We took a vote of all employees from numerous depots on whether to go on a strike or not," said BEST Workers Union leader Shashank Sharad Rao.

Meanwhile, Devidas Tuljapurkar, general secretary of the Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation said that employees of government, semi-government, public as well as private sector banks will go on strike today and tomorrow. "The government's policies of demonetisation and GST have caused havoc in the service and tertiary sectors of the economy," he said. He further added that large-scale exploitation of workers was taking place, since vacancies are being filled with vacancies being filled on contractual basis instead of hiring permanent employees.

Farmers will also participate to protest against the central government's failure to address issues causing rural distress, and its inability to save farmers' lands from corporates.

However, Tuljapurkar reassured: "Since Shiv Sena has not called for a strike, taxis and autos will operate as usual. A few transport unions will strike but it won't affect people much. Employees of MSEB [electricity] and BSNL [telephone] will all be on strike," he said.

Strike impact

Working

* Taxis, autos, trains

Not Working

* BEST buses, banks, MSEB, BSNL, farmers

