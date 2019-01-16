BEST strike: Student can't afford to take taxi or auto, misses school

national

While Hudiyar says that he is missing important classes, he simply can't afford to spend Rs 100 on an autorickshaw.

Rajesh Hudiyar, a resident of Mahul, was forced to stay at home because of the BEST strike in the city today. The youngster's board exams are hardly two months away but as he could not afford to take an autorickshaw or a taxi, he had to skip going to school.

Not just him, but many other residents of Mahul, most of whom are Tansa pipeline project affected people, are skipping work and school because since buses are not operational.

Meanwhile, the BEST strike in Mumbai has entered its ninth day today.

Vikas Logade, who is a student of a Wadala college, says that he missed a project submission already which he fears will cost him marks in the final assessment but he can't spend Rs 150 on a taxi every day.

Firdaus Sheikh is a Std. 10 student whose preliminary examinations are underway and two of her siblings are skipping school as well.

Mangal Thakur is sending only her elder son, a Std 10 student, to school while her younger son has to sit at home.

She told Mumbai Mirror, “Unscrupulous autorickshaw drivers have jacked up fares. We can’t afford to send both our children to school in such a scenario."

Vivek Gambre who works in a factory in Andheri east says that he has missed seven days of work which has cost him Rs 9000, which is about 25% of his income.

Amita Pawar, a tester in a factory in Sakinaka, says that her daily wage comes to Rs 250 but an autorickshaw will cost her Rs 200 alone. “Then there’s the additional hassle of getting a vehicle in the first place.”

