BEST's 'crack teams' crack down on COVID-19

With the COVID-19 death toll among BEST workers reaching three and positive cases touching 50, BEST's decision to form 'crack teams' with heads of departments monitoring staff seems to be working well.

The BEST Undertaking is currently the lifeline of the city and has been transporting essential workers.

BEST officials said the Rapid Action Teams involve various heads of departments who act swiftly when a positive case is found.

"The crack teams seem to be working well. One such team got a call on Tuesday night about an employee at Bandra bus depot. He is a resident of Dharavi and was not feeling unwell. His wife called up to say that he was feeling breathless too. We did not have time to lose and the entire team got into action. The biggest challenge was to find a bed for him as all major hospitals in the city are under pressure.

"We called up all public and private hospitals and finally could arrange a bed at Bandra's Bhabha Hospital within a few hours. This is where teamwork helps and isolated efforts would have taken more time and caused further delay," BEST's Chief Medical Officer Dr Anilkumar Singal said.

Singal said that the undertaking has been following all norms and protocols as a result of which, cases are limited even as the lifeline continues to operate.

A BEST spokesperson added that on the bright side, four more workers have recovered and have been discharged. This takes the total number of recoveries to 11.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news