BEST's new mini-buses are just like the 1926 ones

The new bus is a similar 20-seater one like the old one which was introduced in 1926

The BEST undertaking is all set to take Mumbaikars down the memory lane as they dedicate to them six mini-buses, styled just as the ones that were introduced in 1926, today. All of seven-metre long with a seating capacity of 20 passengers, BEST authorities said the new fleet had arrived in the city and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would inaugurate it today.

While the undertaking plans to wet lease 400 AC and non-AC mini-buses, a senior BEST official said such buses would run on shorter routes in congested areas, as they would be able to negotiate turns easily.

Historian Deepak Rao said, "The first buses that were introduced in the city were similar 20-seater ones. The BEST had been thinking about procuring motorised buses since 1913, but was wary of accidents that had been reported of similar buses in London. After years of debate, the undertaking decided on February 10, 1926, that they would start a bus service later that year. The first bus was introduced on July 15, 1926 on the Afghan Church-Crawford Market route. There was initial opposition from cabbies and horse buggy drivers, but Mumbaikars received it with enthusiasm. The new bus reminds us a lot of those 1926 ones."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates