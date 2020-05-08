Betaal Trailer: A curse, a dark story, and a battle with the demons

Hell is about to be unleashed. A tunnel, which no one has dared to open for decades, hides a curse that could change an entire country's fate forever. What is the cost for those who would dare to step inside? How far would you go to battle the demons within?

The show is dark, gritty, and to top it all, it blends history with fantasy! The entire struggle to fight back the bloodthirsty zombies, who are under the curse of a demigod Betaal is shown beautifully in this 3-minute video.

Watch the trailer of Betaal here:

Earlier today, Netflix dropped the trailer of its upcoming series Betaal that hits the service on May 24, 2020. The story is set in a remote village, which quickly becomes the arena of a breathless battle when a two-century-old East India Company Colonel, infected with the Betaal's curse, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are released from their tomb - attacking anything with a pulse. With the CIPD (Counter Insurgency Police Department) forces pitted against the undead army, hapless civilians are trapped in a gripping, edge-of-your-seat conflict.

Betaal is created, directed and written by Patrick Graham, co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan and co-written by Suhani Kanwar and produced by Blumhouse Television and SK Global Entertainment. Starring Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Jatin Goswami, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand, the series guarantees a nail-biting, gripping battle that will keep you hooked, while it explores age-old secrets and ideologies that live to this day.

Betaal releases on Netflix this May 24, 2020.

