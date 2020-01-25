Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards

"Music can change the world because it can change people." – Bono (U2), 22-time GRAMMY-winner. Honoring music and musicians that broke records, made their mark and revolutionized the industry in 2019, on the biggest awards, the 62nd GRAMMY Awards airs on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 7:30am, exclusively on Vh1 India. Signifying the epitome in music, Recording Academy's award ceremony will be held at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, hosted by 15-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys.

"For the last 15 years, Vh1 India has continued to showcase and endorse music & artists that defy conventions, records and boundaries. Every musician aspires to win a GRAMMY, which is considered as the greatest honor and distinction in the world of music; and each year the awards only get bigger, grander and more competitive. In one of those rare instances where three artists are nominated in 'Best New Artist' as well as 'Best Album' category, this is definitely the year for young and diverse pop stars. Yet again this year, women are powering the Grammy nominations." said, Hashim Dsouza – Head of Programming, English Entertainment, Viacom18.

Hashim further added, "While Ariana Grande, Post Malone and Lizzo have been incredible this year, newcomer Billie Eilish defines the new era of pop music with the right balance of edge and credibility which perfectly fits the criteria for winning the awards of 'Record of the year' and 'Best New Artist'. Complementing the magical ceremony will be performances by a line-up of chart-topping artists including Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and many more."

Seemingly impossible to pick favorites and predict winners in the most anticipated categories – 'Record of the Year' will see Hey, Ma (Bon Iver), Bad Guy (Billie Eilish), 7 Rings (Ariana Grande), Hard Place (H.E.R.), Talk (Khalid), Old Town Road (Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus), Truth Hurts (Lizzo) and Sunflower (Post Malone & Swae Lee) contend for the top prize.

While, 'Song of the Year' will witness a stiff competition as Always Remember Us This Way (Lady Gaga), Bad Guy (Billie Eilish), Bring My Flowers Now (Tanya Tucker), Hard Place (H.E.R.), Lover (Taylor Swift), Norman F***ing Rockwell (Lana Del Rey), Someone You Loved (Lewis Capaldi) and Truth Hurts (Lizzo) go head-to-head.

Interesting facts from the 62nd GRAMMY Awards:

Beyoncé looks to win her 24th GRAMMY Award, with nominations in 4 different categories

GRAMMY winner Ariana Grande is nominated for Record Of The Year (7 Rings), Album Of The Year (Thank U, Next), Best Pop Solo Performance (7 Rings), Best Pop/Duo Group Performance (Boyfriend) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Thank U, Next)

Making her GRAMMY performance debut, first-time GRAMMY nominee Billie Eilish is nominated for Record Of The Year (Bad Guy), Album Of The Year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), Song Of The Year (Bad Guy), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (Bad Guy), and Best Pop Vocal Album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), becoming the youngest singer in the history to be nominated in 4 categories

Also taking the stage for the first time, Lizzo received her first GRAMMY nominations this year for Record Of The Year (Truth Hurts), Album Of The Year (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]), Song Of The Year (Truth Hurts), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (Truth Hurts), Best R&B Performance (Exactly How I Feel), Best Traditional R&B Performance (Jerome), and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe])

Two-time GRAMMY winner H.E.R. is nominated for Record Of The Year (Hard Place), Album Of The Year (I Used To Know Her), Song Of The Year (Hard Place), Best R&B Performance (Could've Been) and Best R&B Song (Could've Been).

The album 'In The End', released by The Cranberries as a tribute to their late singer Dolores O'Riordan, who passed in 2018, has been nominated for 'Best Rock Album'

Being recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history, four-time GRAMMY-winning band Aerosmith will be bestowed with the 'MusiCares Person of the Year' award.

