Beyond the boundary: Mumbai cricketer Ranjita Rane's battle with cancer

Cricketer Ranjita Rane, 43, who played 44 first class matches for Mumbai between 1995 and 2003, felt she had been hit with a sledgehammer when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015 at a Borivli hospital. A second opinion at another hospital reaffirmed the diagnosis. Rane recalled, "I was told that the cancer had reached the third stage. I was advised immediate medical treatment. I had to undergo six cycles of chemotherapy and surgical removal of the ovaries." High cancer treatment costs started to bite Rane. The sportswoman had to pay Rs 5,50,000 for the initial treatment.

A Prabhadevi resident, Rane worked as an accountant earlier, but her illness has meant that she cannot pursue a job. Said Rane, "In 2019, during regular check-ups, it was found that the cancer spread to the chest. I had a second opinion from Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel. I was told that this cancer is incurable and I will need chemotherapy periodically."

Yoga practice

The all-rounder's dire prognosis has meant extensive, expensive, treatment through five years. "I have undertaken chemotherapy throughout, and paid another Rs 4.5 lakh for the same." Now, in need of funds, the cricketer who has moved from different hospitals to clinics for her chemotherapy cycles, with rest in between, said, "The therapy has weakened me physically. I cannot do a regular job."

The player, who bowled medium pace, lives with her mother and brother's family in Prabhadevi. She added, "I have got a lot of help from women cricketers, my former teammates' support has been stellar. My family, too, has been my rock. Yet, I lost my father recently and my mother is a heart patient, with her own challenges." Rane is now trying to take charge of her health. "I do yoga daily as the removal of ovaries has led to hormonal imbalances and weight gain. I also try to keep my energy up. If I do get an opportunity, I would like to work as a scorer," said the feisty Rane, who passed the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) scoring examination in 2019. "I also scored for several cricket matches after that. Yet, after the lockdown, I have not got any scoring assignments. I am unable to earn even sporadically," she said.

Support system

Rane's Mumbai teammate Sunetra Paranjpe from Airoli said with a laugh, "Rane was an all-rounder, a bowler who could bat. I was an all-rounder too, a batswoman who could bowl. We became close friends. Today, my friend is going through trying times, both physically and emotionally. It is my duty to be with her at a time like this." Paranjpe is a cricket coach.

Friend Payal Vaidya from Dombivli said, "The caring is mutual. Rane has also helped her friends during their crises. She is mentally strong and that is her forte in this fight against cancer. Even with all the financial help, if one does not have will, then, it is futile. Rane, though shocked earlier, was not crushed by the diagnosis. She has shown resilience and the same mental grit she displayed on the field, off the field too." Vaidya is Rane's teammate and former Mumbai off-spinner.

Rane recently received monetary help from the MCA and is grateful to those who have helped her. The enervating chemo cycles have not robbed her of her dream of soaring once again, as scorer and cricket coach, just like her favourite lofted shot on the cricket field.

Want to help Ranjita?

Name: Ranjita Ramakant Rane

Bank & Branch name: State Bank of India, Veer Savarkar Marg, Dadar

Account: Savings

Account number: 31085184294

IFSC code: SBIN0005355

