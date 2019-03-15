Beyond the canvas

things-to-do

An exhibition will display over 100 3D artworks this weekend

The Soul Searches by Bindal Shah

Art isn't necessarily restricted to the space offered by the canvas. On the contrary, when artists let their creativity flow, they can overcome these two-dimensional boundaries and move beyond them.

Bringing together 20 artists from across the globe, Textura, an art exhibition by Artezvous, presents over 100 artworks themed around textures and dimensions. Expect 3-dimensional works, and those displaying sculptures, terraniums, paintings, resin art, glass-work, calligraphy, as well as wood and granite pieces at the two-day show. All artworks on display were created within a month by the artists, who were asked to depict their understanding of the theme.

The event's curators, Payal Shah and Bindal Shah, say, "The artists were shortlisted from Mumbai, Pune, Singapore, Dubai and the US, and have worked on unique pieces. This show promises to be an amalgamation of talented craftsmanship and ingenious artistic ideas."

On March 16 and 17, 11 am to 7 pm

At Cymroza Art Gallery, Hormuz Mansion, 72 Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy.

Call 9820148450

Free

