Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Five pranks on the sets of the TV show that will make you roll with laughter

With fresh episodes starting July 13, 2020 onwards, &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is back and ready to entertain viewers all over again. In their quest to trying to impress each other's wives, there will be more amusing and entertaining plots between the Modern Colony's neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris. From Mishra Ji's quirks, Tiwari Ji's comic timing, to Angoori Bhabi's innocence and Anita Bhabi's smartness, there will be a whole lot of new and fun stories offering a full dose of hilarity and laughter.

We all like pulling pranks on our buddies just to see their reaction and we take inspiration from various sources such as movies, television shows, friends or any person situation that left us laughing our heart out. Here's a ready reckoner list of pranks from your favourite Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai which will definitely make you go roll with laughter!

1. When Tiwari was asked to marry a buffalo

Oh yes, you heard it right! And this demand was made by none other than Ammaji, worried for her buffalo Reshma, Ammaji was searching for a suitable groom and suddenly the two names which popped in hear head were Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) and Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gaur), while both of them deny this for the love of their bhabi jis, a persistent Amma started convincing Tiwariji for this marriage. Did Tiwari accept this marriage proposal or how far did the prank go is something to watch out for!

2. Permanently marking love with colours



Shubhangi Atre and Saumya Tandon

Bura na mano Holi hai! But this Holi at modern colony did definitely leave its impression on the both the bhabi jis and that too in a literal way. Replacing Vibhuti's natural colours with permanent colours, Manmohan made sure to making this festival worth remembering. What followed was their colourful faces and attempts to get rid of the colour. Now what will you call this prank?

3. Vibhuti's lookalike flirts with Angoori



Aasif Sheikh

You must have heard of judwas! Similar to Bollywood classics which had twin brothers of almost all actors, our very own Vibhuti too ended up having a look alike. With contrasting behaviour and donning the Shahenshah look, the imposter Kallu tries to flirt with Angoori Bhabi. Initially, Vibhuti gets into trouble because of Kallu but later ends up being the one behind the prank, to win Angoori Bhabhi's heart.

4. Manmohan acts to be pregnant

Tiwari and Vibhuti don't see eye to eye! On seeing Vibhuti getting pampered post his pregnancy news and looking at the blessings and wonderful baby shower he received, a jealous Tiwari fakes a pregnancy. Did he get special treatment post this announcement or was his prank busted? Continue to watch all the episodes.

5. Happu Singh pranks Bhoorey Lal and Helen

Enjoying their low-key affair in a hushed tone, Angoori's father Bhoorey Lal and Vibhuti's mother Helen spend some romantic moments at the park. In search of privacy, the duo meets at Lover's park but Daroga Happu Singh pranks them in the park and busts them! Everyone got to know about their affair as they were caught red-handed!

