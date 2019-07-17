Bhangra-Hip hop song first look: Yo Yo Honey Singh looks dapper

music

The first look is giving us all the right vibes and is colourful and supremely energetic. Yo Yo Honey Singh looks dapper as always and is dressed up in the Punjabi attire

Yo Yo Honey Singh took to his social media to share the first look of his most awaited Bhangra-Hip hop song and fans are all set to groove on these beats. This gleefully boisterous soundtrack is surely set to give us all the energy and will surely be loved by everyone.

He captioned his post as "Lao ji pesh hai #FirstLook of India's first Bhangra Hip-Hop song. Keep it locked for more info. #CominSoon #YoYoHoneySingh (sic)"

The first look is giving us all the right vibes and is colourful and supremely energetic. Yo Yo Honey Singh looks dapper as always and is dressed up in the Punjabi attire. This soundtrack by Yo Yo Honey Singh has been shot in Punjab and it's a perfect amalgamation of Hip hop and Bhangra. There was a huge team which helped to choreograph this song.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has a humongous fan base who support and adore him for his stellar performances in the music industry. This singing sensation has won hearts all over and everyone is eagerly waiting for his next release.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up along with his new track.

