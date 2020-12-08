Bharat Bandh: Latest updates from Mumbai

Farmers protesting against the Centre's agricultural sector laws have called a "Bharat Bandh" today after several rounds of talks with the government over the new farm laws remained inconclusive.

On Friday, the farmer unions decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws calling for 'Bharat Bandh' on 8 December (today) stating that they were not satisfied with amendments to the agricultural legislations being proposed by the government.

Santacruz Chembur link road remains empty due to the Bharat Bandh | Pic: Sameer Abedi

"The bandh will be observed throughout Tuesday, but the 'chakka jam' (road blockade) will be on only till 3 pm," said Darshan Pal, Punjab unit president of the Krantikari Kisan Union said on Monday

The bodies, however, warned that if their demands are not met, the next bandh will be of seven to eight days. They also urged political parties in the state and the citizens to support the bandh on the ground.

Read: Bharat Bandh: Buses, taxis, essential item transport to ply in Mumbai

In Mumbai:

The Bandh starts from 11am today.

- The three Maha Vikas Aghadi partners — Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — supported the December 8 Bharat Bandh called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella group of over 500 farmers' organisations protesting the recently enacted farm laws. However, the Maharashtra unit of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) urged politicians not just to endorse the bandh for show, but to also ensure it is a success.

- Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut called the Bharat Bandh 'apolitical' in nature and said that people should willingly participate. Guardian Minister for Mumbai City, Congress' Aslam Shaikh tweeted on Monday, "A farmer represents the soul of the nation. Congress stands united with 16.6 million farmers protesting against #FarmLaws 2020."

- Public transport in Mumbai will largely remain unaffected by the bandh call given in support of farmers. While auto and taxi unions have officially not called for any bandh, railway unions said it won't affect Mumbai. Transporters, however, decided to suspend their operations in support of the call.

Read: People should take part in 'Bharat Bandh' to support farmers: Shiv Sena

- A BEST spokesperson said that buses will operate with protective grill frames on windows to prevent damage.

Pic by Sameer Markande

- Mumbai police will patrol the city on Tuesday to prevent any unrest. Extra police personnel have also been deployed.

- The Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC) market in Navi Mumbai will remain closed during the bandh.

The Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC) market in Navi Mumbai remains closed due to the #BharatBandh#BharatBandhForFarmers pic.twitter.com/vFHMBZ6FOx — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 8, 2020

- In support of the famers' call for Bharat Bandh, workers of Bharatiya Jai Hind Party including National Chief, Balasahab Bhosle stage protest in Thane Eastern Express Highway by stopping traffic. They were later detained by the police.

Pic via Diwakar Sharma

- Subhash Talekar, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association said that the prolonged lockdown due to the pandemic has severely affected the livelihoods of labourers and now the farm laws introduced by the government will be a major setback for the farmers. "The farmers agitating in north India have called for a Bharat Bandh today and the Mumbai Dabbawala Association will support the bandh," said Talekar

Subhash Talekar

- In Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, agitating protestors of Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana staged ‘rail rook.’ However, they were later removed by the police and detained.

In Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, agitating protestors of Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana staged ‘rail roko.’ However, they were later removed from the tracks by the police and detained.#bharathbandh #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/5XTaQtqlqf — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 8, 2020

Mumbai cricketer Jatin Parajpe commented on the protest video saying “Should be put behind bars.”

Should be put behind bars. — Jatin Paranjape (@jats72) December 8, 2020

Opposition supports Bharat Bandh

NCP stages protest in supoort of farmers in Chembur | Pic: Atul Kamble

The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress, DMK and its allies, TRS, RJD, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)y and the Left have backed the bandh. However, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that the MVA's support to the Bharat Bandh is contradictory to the alliance partners' previous views on agriculture and market reforms. He called it a political move just to oppose the Modi government.

(With inputs from mid-day correspondents)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news