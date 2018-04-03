Bharat Bandh: Section 144 imposed in Haridwar

Imposition of Section 144 prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area



Representational Picture

In wake of the violent protests against Supreme Court's ruling on SC/ST Act, during the nationwide Bandh on Monday, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Imposition of Section 144 prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area. The Bharat Bandh called by Dalit outfits turned violent in many states on Monday, including Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

During the violent protest, six people were killed in Madhya Pradesh, two in Uttar Pradesh and one in Rajasthan. The apex court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The Centre on Monday filed a review petition in the apex court to reconsider its order.

Also read: Punjab on high alert ahead of Scheduled Castes protest

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever