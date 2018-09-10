Bharat Bandh: Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line affected

national

The security personnel at the D.N Nagar Metro station immediately took a serious note about this and moved away from the protesters so that the services are not blocked

MNS workers carry their party flag at a station at the Mumbai Metro. Pic/Twitter

The services on the 11.04 km Versova Andheri Ghatkopar Metro line were affected for some time on Monday morning at around 9.30 am after a group of MNS party workers tried to stop the train at D N Nagar metro station.

One of the commuters who were at the platform tweeted "#BharatBandh #MNS party workers blocked the metro rail at DN Nagar Metro Station today @ 9:40 am"

The protesters also went on the railway track shouting slogans along with flags. The security personnel at the station immediately took a serious note about this and moved away from the protesters so that the services are not blocked.

At around 10.29 am Mumbai Metro One tweeted, "Dear Passengers, Metro services were disrupted for a short period on account of protests by political parties. However, the issue has been resolved and services have been restored. We hope you #HaveANiceDay. #BharatBandh."

Metro services were disrupted for a short period on account of protests by political parties. However, the issue has been resolved and services have been restored. We hope you #HaveANiceDay. #BharatBandh — Mumbai Metro (@MumMetro) September 10, 2018

