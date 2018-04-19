Bharat: Priyanka Chopra gives a 'desi' response to Salman Khan's jibe on her

Salman Khan had tweeted, "Bharat welcomes you back home Priyanka Chopra. See you soon. By the way, hamari film Hindi hai (sic)."



Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra

Yesterday, Salman Khan welcomed Priyanka Chopra on board Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. He couldn't help but take a dig at her Hollywood outings in his inimitable style. He tweeted, "Bharat welcomes you back home Priyanka Chopra. See you soon. By the way, hamari film Hindi hai (sic)."

'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra's reply came quick. She wrote, "UP Bareilly ki pali badi hoon janaab... desi girl forever (sic)."

Salman Khan's decision to team up with PeeCee has raised eyebrows. The two had a fallout during Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004). Later, PeeCee refused to work in Sohail Khan's production Main Aur Mrs Khanna (2009). In 2011, Sohail had excluded her from his guest list for a party hosted by him during an awards gala. As they say, there are no permanent enemies or friends in Bollywood.

On joining the Bharat family, Priyanka Chopra shares, "Bharat it is! I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman Khan and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer. I'm also looking forward to working with Alvira and Atul and the entire team of Bharat.To all my well-wishers who've been so patient and supportive… thank you for your constant support and I'll see you all at the movies!"

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says, "Bharat is Priyanka's homecoming to Bollywood after having proven her range as a performer in Hollywood films and a blockbuster global TV show. Bharat is rooted in India and its culture despite it spanning over 70 years and set across various countries of the world. Priyanka is the biggest Indian artist internationally and she is a perfect fit for the film. Priyanka brings in outstanding acting as well as incredible international appeal to make the scale of the film bigger and even more global."

Ali Abbas Zafar and producer Atul Agnihotri travelled to New York to meet Priyanka and gave her the narration of the film. Priyanka loved Ali's script and she was convinced immediately to do the film. Salman and Priyanka will be teaming up after 10 years making the association all the more special. Atul Agnihotri who is collaborating with Priyanka for the first time shares, "We are all very happy to welcome Priyanka to the Bharat family. We couldn't have asked for anyone better than her to play this role."

While this year will witness Salman Khan's Race 3 hitting the screens, with Bharat the actor has yet again booked the upcoming Eid for himself offering a festive bonanza to the audience. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

