Bharat: Sunil Grover to romance Nora Fatehi in the Salman Khan-starrer?

Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover will share the screen space with Salman Khan in Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani.

Salman Khan starrer Bharat has grabbed headlines for reasons more than one. Be it the drastic physical transformation of Salman Khan for the movie, or Disha Patani's daredevil stunts and parkour acts, the film has already garnered a lot of attraction. Along with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani, actor-comedian Sunil Grover is also playing a pivotal role in this film.

According to a report in bollywoodlife.com, Sunil Grover will romance Nora Fatehi. Earlier, there was news of Nora doing a special number in the film. However, the entertainment portal claims that she will be romancing Sunil Grover in Bharat. Divulging details about it, a source told the portal, "The makers have incorporated a romantic track between Nora Fatehi, and him in the film. Both of them are shooting for it in Malta. It will be a comical romance keeping Sunil's forte in mind. She is playing a Latino character, and her costumes are damn hot. Fans of Sunil will enjoy it immensely."

Nora acquired this role after her dance in Dilbar song from Satyameva Jayate went viral. Speaking about Bharat, she earlier told mid-day, "since my role requires me to speak in Spanish, I thought of picking up the language. I haven't hired a tutor, but I am learning it from a close friend."

"Bharat is a big project for me, and I want to give my best to it. I am grateful to Salman, Ali and producer Atul Agnihotri who thought I was perfect for the character. Working under Ali's direction will be a wonderful experience," said Nora.

