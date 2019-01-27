Bharati insecure as Shamita Shetty is the new wild card entrant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9

television

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 is into its fourth week and the competition is intensifying with each passing week

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 is into its fourth week and the competition is intensifying with each passing week. To toughen the competition for the contestants, Bollywood's famous actress Shamita Shetty will be coming on the show as a wild-card entrant. Known for her fitness, her entry will be a surprise to all the contestants in the show.

Punit, Aly and Harsh will be smitten by this Bollywood beauty and the boys will not leave any stones unturned to try and impress her. Harsh Limbachiyaa will be seen going out of his way to motivate Shamitha which will leave Bharati fuming. Bharati's insecurity will further increase when her husband Harsh gives Shamita the nickname of "Shamu" and keeps appreciating her for her beauty and grace.

According to sources present on the shoot, "Shamita's entry in the show surprised all the Khiladis and infused a sense of insecurity within all of them. Known to be a fighter with a winners attitude, Shamita's presence will keep everyone on their toes."

