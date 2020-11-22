Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa sent to Judicial Custody till December 4

Comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were brought by NCB officials to their office in Ballard Estate on Saturday. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Comedian Bharti Singh was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Sunday for possession and consumption of Cannabis.

The comedian was arrested as per the provisions of the NDPS Act 1986.

Read: Drugs Case: After Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested by NCB

Bharti and Haarsh were produced in holiday court today; the NCB has invoked section 27A of NDPS act against Haarsh which deals with financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders. The same section was also invoked against Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

The couple has been sent to Judicial Custody till December 4. Both have applied for bail which will be heard tomorrow.

Read: Drugs Case: Comic Bharti Singh arrested for ganja consumption

Sections under which Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are booked

NDPS act

- Section 8 (C) - producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transporting, warehousing, using, consuming, importing inter-state, exporting inter-state, importing into India, exporting from India or transhipping any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance

- Section 20 b (A) - for producing, manufacturing possessing, selling, purchasing, transporting, importing inter-State, exporting inter-State or using cannabis that involves small quantity

- Section 27- Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance

(With inputs from Faizan Khan)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news