Comic Bharti Singh arrested for ganja consumption

Comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were brought by NCB officials to their office in Ballard Estate on Saturday. Pics/Suresh Karkera

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested comedienne Bharti Singh in a drug-related inquiry on Saturday. After finding drugs at her home during a raid, the NCB called Singh in for questioning on Saturday morning, and she was arrested late evening. An NCB official said that 86 grams of ganja was recovered from Singh's house. In the same case, the NCB officials are also questioning Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

According to NCB, they also raided areas in Khar Danda on Saturday, and nabbed a 21-year-old peddler, with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), ganja (40 gm) and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines).

In a follow up, they raided Singh's residence and office, and both Singh and her husband have accepted that they consumed ganja. After interrogation, Singh was arrested as per the provisions of NDPS Act 1986, Limbachiyaa is still being questioned.

An NCB official told mid-day, "A drug peddler was on our radar, and we had been watching him. As soon as we detained him, he gave us the names Bharti and her husband Haarsh, after which the house and office of Singh were raided." This raid has been taken at a time when NCB is expanding the scope of its investigation regarding the alleged use of drugs in the film and entertainment industry.

NCB Mumbai, Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, confirmed the arrests to mid-day. Two weeks ago, NCB had raided actor Arjun Rampal's house and summoned him and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades for questioning. Rampal's live-in partner, Demetriades, was questioned for two consecutive days,

while Rampal was questioned for six hours last week.

