Bharti Singh is loving life after marriage

Popular television comedienne Bharti Singh, who tied the knot with Haarsh Limbachiya last year, is set to make a comeback on the small screen along with Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahiri.

Bharti said feels recharged after some much-needed rest and relaxation and is not geared up to return to work. Husband Haarsh, who has been a constant support system for her has told Bharti not to worry about how people will perceive her once she returns, adding that she doesn't work in a daily soap and thus need not worry whether viewers will forget her, so there she shouldn't be compelled to say yes to just about any project.

Bharti Singh says her life has changed a lot for the better after entering holy matrimony with Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She heaps praise on her in-laws calling them loving, caring, broad-minded and truly understanding individuals. Bharti says she feels totally at ease with them as they even pamper her with great food and help her out a lot on a daily basis. The funny woman has started gorging on parathas at her in-laws' home. She also added that considering her profession as an actress they never object to her reaching home late at night and even let her awake any time she wants to in the morning.

Bharti and Haarsh have been visiting a lot of foreign cities. She says she loves roaming freely with him.

