Bharti Singh plays a hilarious game with India's Best Dancer judges on the first day of shooting resumption

Sony Entertainment Television's popular show India's Best Dancer is set to go on air this weekend with brand new exciting episodes. With the show coming back, the audience will not just witness the top 12 contestants set the stage on fire with their performances, but also the dynamic hosts of the show Bharti and Haarsh at their humorous best!

With the three judges - Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and guest judge Remo D'Souza coming together after a long haul, Bharti took advantage of the same and decided to make them point fingers at each other with the hilarious game 'Main Nahi, Yeh'.

The first question that Bharti asked was, "Who comes late?" and in no time, Geeta and Remo pointed their fingers at Terence and Terence too, was seen pointing a finger at himself! The second question was, "Who takes more time to get ready?" and this time Remo & Terence pointed at Geeta whilst Geeta pointed fingers at Terence. Terence defended himself this time and said " I agree, I arrive late on set but that's because I take the least amount of time for hair & make-up & yet I am always the first to come on to the shooting floor." To which Geeta quipped, "Just because he has short hair doesn't mean he takes less time, he takes at least two hours to set his hair."

Evidently, Bharti made the most of the moment and left no opportunity in either pulling their leg or indulging in some fun banter with the judges and the contestants. Get ready for a weekend full of dance, masti and a grand reunion on India's Best Dancer.

Meanwhile, the makers of the show shared a video on social media giving us a glimpse of how they are coping up with the fresh guidelines and social distancing norms on the sets.

Watch India's Best Dancer starting 18th July every Sat-Sun at 8.00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news