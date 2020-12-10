Bhavana Pandey on her daughters' reaction to her show: Both my girls, I see a lot of pride on their faces

Bhavana Pandey was recently seen in the show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Having emerged as the audience favourite, we can be sure that her children, Rysa and Ananya Panday were feeling the same way about their mother on the show as well.

With the roles reserved, the children felt quite proud of all the praises showered on their mom by their friends and colleagues. In a recent interview, talking about their reaction to her in the show, Bhavana said, "So actually that I would say, has been one of the most beautiful compliments for me because both my girls, I see a lot of pride on their faces"

"Especially the last five days they've been telling me Mom this friend of mine said so and so thing and that friend of mine and Ananya's been going for shooting and she's been hearing all good things so that makes me really happy and they're proud girls and I'm happy about that."

Being a working mother and wife, many women could relate to the multitasking that women like Bhavana have to handle daily. She owns a street-fashion brand, LoveGen and is the wife of actor Chunky Pandey and mother to the newest Bollywood favourite Ananya Panday.

Bhavana has been garnering love since the release of the show as she stood out among the pack with her more sensible, simple and smart personality with a relatability factor for many and down-to-earth attitude.

Speaking about the show, it highlights a friendship that dates back 25 years, and this girl gang is like no different. With a surplus of sass and a whole lot of outrageous fun, these women sure know how to have a good time. Follow them as they go about managing their lives, kids, businesses and, most importantly, each other.

Witness these women work hard and party harder in Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' released on November 27, 2020.

