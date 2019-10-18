Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor's home: Bhavana Pandey, Rima Jain, Sunita Kapoor's get-together
Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor hosted Karwa Chauth celebrations at their Juhu residence which was attended by leading ladies of Bollywood
Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor hosted a grand Karwa Chauth celebrations at their residence in Juhu, Mumbai. The bash was attended by several leading ladies of Bollywood like Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Maheep Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari.
Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle to share inside pictures from the party. In the picture, we can see the ladies donning their best traditional outfits posing for photographs. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote: "Thank you @kapoor.sunita for making this so special for all of us every year .. you are an amazing host, looking after us with the minutest detail..Happy #KarvaChauth Girls!."
Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor also shared snaps from the celebrations. Sharing the picture, Maheep wished her fans Happy Karwa Chauth. Veteran actress Neelam Kothari also shared the same image on her social media handle. She also thanked Sunita Kapoor for making the day special for her.
Shilpa Shetty also joined the bandwagon and shared a video from the bash. In the video, we can see the ladies engaging in the traditional rituals of the festival. She also thanked Sunita Kapoor for hosting the party and being the "bestest hostess always". Take a look at the Karwa Chauth celebrations with the "KC gang".
Her husband Raj Kundra also gave us a sneak peek of the celebrations. He shared a video on his Instagram handle in which host Anil Kapoor can be seen taking a group photograph of the ladies. Director Farah Khan can also be seen in the video. Raj captioned the video as, "The making of the great Karva Chauth picture couldn't miss the opportunity to record this @anilskapoor."
Here's wishing everyone Happy Karwa Chauth.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raveena Tandon, Padmini Kolhapure, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Sandhu, and many other B-town celebrities were snapped celebrating the age-old tradition of Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor and Sunita's residence in Juhu, Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah and Pallav Paliwal.
In picture: Raveena Tandon opted for ethnic red and golden Anarkali for the celebration, and the actress was snapped with her girl-pals by the paparazzi.
Anil Thadani and Raveena Tandon posed for the paparazzi as they arrived at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence together.
Like every year, Sunita Kapoor organised a Karwa Chauth puja at her residence in Juhu, which marked the presence of several of Bollywood's A-listers who came together to break their day-long fast.
In picture: Neelam Kothari and Sameer Soni walked in together to celebrate the festival. The actress was all smiles when snapped by the shutterbugs.
The actors wore hues of red and looked their best while exchanging thalis before breaking the fast.
In picture: Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor at Anil Kapoor's residence in Juhu. Maheep looked ethereal in a purple and golden salwar-kameez she opted to celebrate festivities.
While some were seen draped in the traditional style saree, others added a twist to it and some put on a salwar kurta for the occasion.
In picture: Jahaan Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor at Anil's Juhu residence.
Among a host of celebrities present at the ceremony, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video on Instagram where the 'KC gang' is seen circling around a table and singing a traditional puja song.
In picture: Sunita Kapoor Anarkali dress, which she paired with pink Banarasi dupatta looked ethereal at Karwa Chauth celebration.
Apart from Shilpa, Neelam, Padmini, and Raveena, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep was also present in traditional finery. Her purple coloured attire stood ravishingly outstanding at the ceremony.
In picture: Anil Kapoor was all smiles when snapped by the paparazzi during the festivities.
However, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was nowhere to be seen in the clip, she documented her celebration on Instagram story.
In picture: Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra showed off their romantic side when snapped by the paps. Raj Kundra walking hand-in-hand with wife Shilpa left the netizens crazy.
While in one picture Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of her celebration, one of which showed how a spot in her house was beautifully lit up with decorative diyas followed by a colourful rangoli.
In picture: As soon as the power couple of B-town arrived, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra posed for the paparazzi.
Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival for married women in North India, in which they observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for a day for the safety and long lives of their husbands.
In picture: Bhavana Panday with husband Chunky Panday at Anil Kapoor's residence.
Mohit Marwah and wife Antara Motiwala were also clicked at the celebration.
Rima Jain and Manoj Jain were also one of the celebrity guests to celebrate Karwa Chauth observed on October 18.
Padmini Kolhapure opted for a yellow and black coloured salwar suit to celebrate the festival of fasting.
Janhvi Kapoor, who wasn't observing any fast for Karwa Chauth was also clicked at Anil Kapoor's residence. The actress opted for an orange coloured t-shirt dress for the outing.
Anshula Kapoor also accompanied Janhvi Kapoor to witness the festivity hosted at Anil Kapoor's Bandra residence.
Farah Khan was also snapped at Anil Kapoor's residence in Juhu.
