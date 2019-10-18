Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor's home: Bhavana Pandey, Rima Jain, Sunita Kapoor's get-together

Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor hosted a grand Karwa Chauth celebrations at their residence in Juhu, Mumbai. The bash was attended by several leading ladies of Bollywood like Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Maheep Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari.

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle to share inside pictures from the party. In the picture, we can see the ladies donning their best traditional outfits posing for photographs. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote: "Thank you @kapoor.sunita for making this so special for all of us every year .. you are an amazing host, looking after us with the minutest detail..Happy #KarvaChauth Girls!."

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor also shared snaps from the celebrations. Sharing the picture, Maheep wished her fans Happy Karwa Chauth. Veteran actress Neelam Kothari also shared the same image on her social media handle. She also thanked Sunita Kapoor for making the day special for her.

Shilpa Shetty also joined the bandwagon and shared a video from the bash. In the video, we can see the ladies engaging in the traditional rituals of the festival. She also thanked Sunita Kapoor for hosting the party and being the "bestest hostess always". Take a look at the Karwa Chauth celebrations with the "KC gang".

Her husband Raj Kundra also gave us a sneak peek of the celebrations. He shared a video on his Instagram handle in which host Anil Kapoor can be seen taking a group photograph of the ladies. Director Farah Khan can also be seen in the video. Raj captioned the video as, "The making of the great Karva Chauth picture couldn't miss the opportunity to record this @anilskapoor."

Here's wishing everyone Happy Karwa Chauth.

