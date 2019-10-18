Bhavesh first film P se Pyaar F se Farraar gets the biggest release this Friday amidst 18 others

P se Pyaar F se Farraar, the most anticipated film who is getting applauds from the critics is all set to hit the theatres. One side where the cast, songs, locations and subject of the film creating buzz the other side lead actor Bhavesh Kumar is leaving no stone unturned to give the topic of discussion in the town.

Bhavesh Kumar the lead actor of P se Pyaar F se Farraar is all occupied these days in doing promotions of his upcoming film. Bhavesh visits Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phoole University (Jaipur), Kalinga University (Raipur), Amity University (Raipur), Chitkara University (Chandigarh), Desh Bhagat University (Mandi) Gobindgarh (Punjab), Lovely Professional University (Phagwara, Punjab) for promoting his upcoming film P se Pyaar F se Farraar. Bhavesh got amazing response from his visits as the youth really appreciated and welcomed this newcomer in the industry. Bhavesh also connected with the students telling his journey and reason for doing this film which is based on social issues.

These days getting roles in Bollywood as an outsider is really tough but Bhavesh managed to grab the role that will inspire our youth a lot. He is all set to gather eyeballs in Bollywood with his acting skills. This 18-year-old boy has a long list of achievements. The six and a half footer is a National level Discus throw player and has participated in shooting at National level (Air pistol 10 meters). And not just this, his Baseball team has won the National gold medal as well.

This is the first time ever in Bollywood that film is made on focusing the sector of the Javelin throw. The story of the film P se Pyaar, F se Farrar is based on true incident in Mathura, where a national level sportsman had to face the repercussion of intercaste marriage, the film is about a young boy falling in love with a girl and the kind of turbulent and violent reactions that follow between their communities. These make the revered city of love turn into a city of extreme hate.

Talking about his first experience promoting his film the lead actor Bhavesh Kumar says, "It was amazing connecting with the students and also it feels good when the students of the university showered so much love. I was really happy that the people welcomed me with so much warmth and love. Also, I had a great interaction session and learning experience sharing our movie journey with them."

Talking about the film he adds, "I think the society needs to change its perspective to see all person from there caste and look into the qualities that the person have, Also while I was shooting the film I had my personal experience that the character was so much relatable to me. I can relate many scenes that are in the film and I have also experienced in my real life. But the character is very different from me. So I practised a lot about the character how he thinks and what is his upbringing."

In our society, the caste is perhaps the world's longest dominance hierarchy. Even today, people give priority to the caste more than humanity and wealth. Also, Casteism is the major issue of our society which is the mother bed of all the evils that leads Honour Killing, violence, inequality in gender, wealth, education, opportunities etc and the film is based on those aspects.

Apart from lead actor Bhavesh Kumar, the parallel stars such as Jimmy Shergill, Kumud Mishra, Sanjay Mishra, and other important characters have added life to the story. Songs are the other attractive point of the film. Also, the shooting locations formed the perfect backdrop with the subject of the film.

The film has been written by Vishal Vijay Kumar, Directed by Manoj Tiwari and Produced under the banner of Ok Movies Production. Music partner of the film is Zee music and the movie is nationwide distributed by PVR Pictures and UFO. They will hit the theatre screens on October 18, 2019.

