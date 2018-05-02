Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: Harshvardhan Kapoor takes off his mask

The makers of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero who had kept the look of Harshvardhan Kapoor under wraps have now unveiled the face behind the mask

As the makers are all set to unveil the trailer of Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming film 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero', two new posters from the film pique the interest of the audience. The makers who had kept the look of Harshvardhan Kapoor under wraps have now unveiled the face behind the mask.

While one poster showcased Harshvardhan Kapoor masked and striking a ready to fight pose a la ninja, the other poster unveiled the man behind the mask for the first time.

Here's another one:

Trailer out today! Can't wait for you guys to see it #BhaveshJoshiSuperHero pic.twitter.com/0KMesObKni — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) May 2, 2018

Releasing on 25th May, the vigilante drama has been creating the right noise ever since its announcement. The trailer of the film is sure to further elevate the excitement. Harshvardhan Kapoor turns social crusader in his fight against corruption as the common man turns Superhero in the vigilante drama.

The film promises some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights, which have been designed by an international crew, and is shot at some never before seen locations in and around Mumbai. It has music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who have worked with Motwane on his earlier films Lootera and Udaan.

Presented by Eros International & Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane starring Harshvardhan Kapoor and is slated to release on 25th May. The film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates