Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: Harshvardhan Kapoor's Hum Hain Insaaf is justice anthem

The first song from Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is out and is surely going to become the justice anthem. After packing a punch with the Insaaf act in the trailer, makers of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero present a justice anthem titled Hum Hain Insaaf.

Hum Hai Insaaf emerges to be a millennial anthem as it gives an ode to the opinionated youth of the country. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero celebrates the extraordinary spirit of the common man, the film marks the emergence of a commoner into a Superhero as Bhavesh Joshi who stands up against corruption.

Hum Hai Insaaf urges the citizens of the country to stand up and act in favour of a desirable change. It is a cool funky rap song composed by Amit Trivedi and the quirky lyrics are written by Anurag Kashyap, Babu Haabi, Naezy.

Ths song features Harshvardhan Kapoor lipsyncing the rap which is sung by Babu Haabi, Naezy. Keeping the storyline of the film as well as the new campaign the makers have started, is a perfect justice song.

The film marks Harshvardhan Kapoor's second outing where he turns social crusader in his fight against corruption as the common man turns Superhero in the vigilante drama.

The action-packed trailer which was loved by the audience traces the journey of a group of friends who set out on the path of righteousness.

Over a series of thrilling incidents, their life takes a curve, leading a common man to become a Superhero in the form of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

The film promises some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights, which have been designed by an international crew, and is shot at some never before seen locations in and around Mumbai.

Presented by Eros International and Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane starring Harshvardhan Kapoor and is slated to release on 25th May.

The film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap.

