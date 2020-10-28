Bheemasena Nalamaharaja: 5 reasons that make Aravinnd Iyer a must watch

From its catalogue of direct to service films, Amazon Prime Video’s Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is all set to hit your home screens on 29th October 2020 exclusively with Amazon Prime Video. The festive watch is an ode to our rich mythology culminated with love and food bringing a sweet and profound take on relationships. With this film, the Kannada industry is about to embark on a journey like never before where more than 200 territories and countries will have its premiere.

Talking about the film, we are here to give you five ingredients that make Bheemasena Nalamaharaja a delicious treat and a must watch!

The thought provoking and interesting concept

Food is one of the finest element that adds on to the list of reasons that is going to keep you hooked to your screens. Food is an eternal part of everyone's life and the story is beautifully woven highlighting the process of cooking food with empathy.

Strong artists and the makers

The film stars Aravinnd Iyer and Aarohi Narayan in lead roles. Starring Priyanka, Aadya and Achyut Kumar in pivotal roles. It is directed by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, Rakshit Shetty and Hemanth M. Rao. The lead role is played by Aravinnd Iyer who is a hands on cook off-screen also. Playing the role of Bheema and he looks very promising in the trailer and we are sure when the story unfolds, he is going to be phenomenal. Also, we will witness the beautiful chemistry between Aravinnd and Aarohi which will be refreshing. The film is directed by Karthik Saragur who is known for his in-depth understanding of concepts and brings a new flavours each time with his projects.

Pan-India appeal:

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is another Pan India Kannada film on Amazon. Amazon Prime Video is one platforms catering to over 200 countries and for this cinematic experience to reach wider audience, is one more reason for you to be rest assured of the joy in this film which comes right in time during the festive time for everyone to sit and watch this amalgamation of mythology with savoury treats, as one story.

Beautiful locations

Adding that extra touch is the exotic, beautiful locations. The film is shot entirely in Karnataka on the Western Ghats that is filled with visual beauty. The picturesque locations in Coorg have added the bespoke beauty to the scenes.

Festive watch at your comfort

What better way to usher in festive spirit with family and watch a film that brings mythology and connects the family with the emotions behind food. The film is an ode to Bheema who was a great cook, turned during Agyaat vaas which makes it a concept- unconventional, less heart of and interesting.

Tune into Amazon Prime Video as Bheemasena Nalamaharaja releases on 29th October exclusively on Amazon Prime Video!

