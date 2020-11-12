Bhima Koregaon case: Varavara Rao using diapers, has urinary tract infection, Bombay High Court told

The Bombay High Court was on Thursday informed that Telugu poet and writer Varavara Rao is using diapers and his urinary catheters are not changed due to which he has developed urinary tract infection.

However, the Bombay High Court denied bail, saying the doctors could examine him via video call and would visit him if needed.

“He is bedridden. He is on diapers. He can't control urination. He is with a urine bag. His catheter has not been removed. Is this man going to run away from justice,” the family's lawyer Indira Jaising argued before the HC and said that his health was fast deteriorating.

The Bombay HC said a video call should be arranged today if possible and the case would be heard again on November 17. “To assess the present condition of Varavara Rao, it will be appropriate to have a video medical examination. All parties agree that video consultation can be arranged today or tomorrow morning by doctors of Nanavati hospital who made the July 30 report,” said the HC.

In October end, the Supreme Court had directed the Bombay High Court to expeditiously hear the bail plea of 81-year-old Varavara Rao in the Bhima Koregaon case.

A three-judge bench of the apex court presided over by Justices U.U. Lalit, Vineet Saran and S. Ravindra Bhat had passed the said directions noting that the bail application has not been heard by the High Court since September 17.

The bench also noted that Rao's medical condition demands attention of a particular character and time. It also said that the matter raises questions on the rights of a prisoner.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Rao's wife Pendyala Hemalatha, submitted before the SC that Rao has been suffering from various health problems which have affected his capacity to make decisions and mental comprehension.

The senior counsel also stated that besides other ailments, Rao also has cardiovascular problems and suffered from COVID-19 but was taken back to Taloja jail from Nanavati hospital in Mumbai against medical opinion.

Jaising informed that even after repeated requests to the high court, no hearing has taken place on the bail plea despite medical reports clearly saying Rao is suffering from ailments which compromise his mental ability to comprehend.

Pendyala Hemalatha had moved the Supreme Court seeking bail for him, as he suffers from various co-morbidities which is a threat to his health along with post-COVID-19 complications.

