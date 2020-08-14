Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee: Tough to shoot with one-third of crew strength

In June, director Anees Bazmee had told mid-day that he was aiming to resume work on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 from September. Two months since, the filmmaker has done a rethink — though he is tempted to go behind the camera for the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer, the state government regulation of working with 33 per cent of the original crew strength is posing a difficulty.

"The unit of our Lucknow schedule comprised 400 people. It will be a tough task to shoot with one-third of the strength," states Bazmee, noting that the camera crew consists of 20 people. "We have three to four cameras, with four people assigned for each. Then, there are light men, actors' staff and crew members from other departments."

The team of the horror-comedy was shooting in Lucknow when the lockdown was imposed. With an elaborate set standing in the city of nawabs, Bazmee says it would be unwise to consider shifting the location to Mumbai. "Since we have already filmed a few portions in Lucknow, it makes sense to shoot there to maintain continuity. We intend to resume work by the year-end, [with the schedule] running into early 2021. I hope the vaccine arrives soon; it'll make matters easier."

