Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship poster: Vicky Kaushal fights terror

On Friday, September 13, Karan Johar - the producer of Vicky Kaushal's film, Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship released the film's second poster. As the dreaded 'Friday the 13th' day is here, a day that is believed to cause great stress and even anxiety for the particularly superstitious people across the globe, the makers chose this date to unveil its second poster.

In the poster released of Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship, Vicky Kaushal is seen drowning, as the ghost holds him, while he battles to escape this terror.

Vicky Kaushal shared the poster on his Instagram account and wrote: "Can't get away from the fear, can't get away from the terror. Help me escape #TheHauntedShip on 15th November 2019 in theatres near you [sic]"

Dharma Productions also took to their Facebook page to share the 3D poster of Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship.

Take a look:

The first poster released by the makers had Vicky Kaushal seeking help as he looks out of the ship's window with fear.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Ram Gopal Varma's 2003 horror flick too was also titled Bhoot, starring Urmila Matondkar and Ajay Devgn.

The film was RGV's one of the most successful projects, and people couldn't stop being in awe with the spooky effects added by the director in the movie. Karan Johar was keen on the title Bhoot, which he felt was apt for the genre. Karan reached out to RGV, requesting for the title for his new franchise. And, he instantly honoured his request.

On the professional front, apart from this first installment of the first franchise, Vicky has Takht, Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic on Sam Manekshaw - the first Field Marshal of India.

