Bhoot Police: Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline, and Yami's Diwali wish will brighten up your day

The much-awaited spooky adventure comedy 'Bhoot Police' is having a working Diwali in Dharamshala. The lead cast is Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Jaaved Jaaferi. The movie is helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. On this special occasion the cast have lit up the festive mood by sharing a video, wishing their fans and loved ones 'Happy Diwali'.

Have a look at Yami Gautam's video right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents 'Bhoot Police', directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani.

