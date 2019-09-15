MENU

Ten-year-old male elephant dies at Nandankanan Zoological Park

Updated: Sep 15, 2019, 15:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent

After suddenly falling ill on Friday afternoon with reduced appetite, nasal discharge, and swollen glands on both sides of its face, the elephant received immediate treatment by veterinarians at Nandankanan Zoological Park

10-year-old elephant Chandan died in Nandankanan today, allegedly due to Herpes virus infection. Pic/ANI

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The Herpes virus infection allegedly claimed the life of a 10-year-old male elephant named Chandan at Nandankanan Bhubaneshwar on Sunday at 3.40 am. After suddenly falling ill on Friday afternoon with reduced appetite, nasal discharge, and swollen glands on both sides of its face, Chandan received immediate treatment by veterinarians at Nandankanan Zoological Park on the advice of the Centre for Wildlife OUAT Bhubaneswar.

The elephant received help for 36 hours after which it breathed his last on Sunday. Although the death is suspected to be due to Herpes virus infection, the cause of death will be ascertained on Sunday forenoon after postmortem.

To provide advance preventive treatment to the remaining six female elephants, the authority is now taking steps to prevent the spreading of this virus

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

