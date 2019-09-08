Bhubaneswar: Passenger falls ill onboard SpiceJet flight, dies

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A passenger in Kolkata-bound Spice Jet flight on Sunday after he fell ill on board in Bhubaneswar. The flight was diverted to Bhubhaneshwar immediately after he complained of breathing problem with suspected paralysis. The passenger was identified as Ashok Kumar Sharma, who was rushed to a private hospital by the concerned authorities at Airport Authority of India ambulance. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport, the Spice Jet flight 623 landed at the airport at 11:15 am. Soon after that, the passenger was rushed to Terminal 1 medical room and then to Apollo Hospital. After examining the patient, Dr Rath confirmed that Ashok was brought dead. His body was sent to Capital Hospital for post-mortem.

