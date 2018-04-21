Bhulabhai Desai Road fire: Witnesses claim it began in the AC of the shop

One side of Bhulabhai Desai road was closed for traffic for over two hours till the firemen brought the fire under control. It took the Fire personnel over three hours to douse the flames and give the spot clearance



Goods and equipment in the neighbouring shops were slightly damaged during firefighting. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

A fire gutted a shop and its warehouse on the bustling Bhulabhai Desai Road on Friday afternoon. Witnesses claim it began after 2 pm in the air-conditioner of Adornia shop on the first floor of Premsons building near Breach Candy Hospital. Goods and equipment in the neighbouring shops were slightly damaged during firefighting. No one was injured. Six fire engines and jumbo water tankers each, along with an ambulance and a breathing apparatus van, were immediately dispatched to the spot.

Part of road closed

"I was finishing work when an informer called about the fire. I rushed to the scene on my bike and quickly alerted the traffic police control room," said Atul Deepak Ahire, a traffic police officer associated with the Tardeo Traffic Division, who was the first official to arrive on the scene.

Flames seen in AC

"A weird smell emanated first. Then I saw flames leap from the AC. I ran inside to alert the people. Within minutes, we had cleared the shop," said Abhijeet Chakor, a fruit vendor, whose stall was right below the shop that got burnt. Speaking to mid-day, SD Sawant, Divisional Fire Officer said, "The fire started in the front portion of the shop right above Roopsons, before spreading further."

"Initially, two engines and jumbo water tanks were dispatched from the Gowalia Tank fire station. Additional vehicles were later called from Worli, Byculla and Colaba fire stations. The fire was brought under control at 5:40 pm," said another fire officer from the Gowalia Tank Fire Station.

Senior citizen rescued

While the fire was being doused, the police noticed a senior citizen standing at the window of a first floor flat in the building next to Premsons House. The smoke was entering her house.

"We spotted the woman and the Fire brigade was informed immediately," said traffic constable Ahire. "She was rescued and put into a police mobile van, but she kept mumbling something. When questioned by cops, she said her pets are in her flat and they might get hurt. The police told her to keep calm," Ahire added.

After a while, cops noticed that she was missing from the mobile van. They found her in the flat. She was identified as Lutuf Sheikh, "She stays alone, and has some pets. She suffers from Alzheimer's disease," said a source. Sheikh was brought downstairs again and allowed back only after the fire was doused.

- Anurag Kamble

