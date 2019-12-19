Bhumi Pednekar on Sonchiriya: I don't understand how awards work

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It has been an "overwhelming" year for Bhumi Pednekar. After kicking off 2019 with Sonchiriya, she followed it up with Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh. "The benchmark for what I expect of myself is so high right now that I hope I can keep meeting it," she smiles.

While her remaining films hit the bull's eye, Abhishek Chaubey's dacoit drama proved to be a washout at the box office. "It is heartbreaking that the film didn't get its due. For me, it will always be at the top of my filmography as it taught me a lot. Abhishek changed me as an actor. The film required a lot from me — I was playing a rape survivor who had a child marriage. I couldn't have tapped into those emotions without Abhishek's guidance."

A still from Sonchiriya

The stellar performances and gritty treatment of the story was widely applauded by critics, with many believing it would be a strong contender for awards.

Surprisingly, the drama has been snubbed at the awards shows held so far. "It feels bad. But the silver lining was that Sonchiriya never faced a dearth of love. It earned a lot of respect." Although she took home a gong for her shooter dadi act in Saand Ki Aankh, Pednekar admits she would rather "chase rewards". "I don't understand how awards work, but any appreciation for your work is good. I don't want to do a film to get an award. I want the audience's respect, and if you get an award in the process, that's great."

