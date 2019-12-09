Bhumi Pednekar: Heroines no longer tools of glamour

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Only a month after she relished the success of Bala, Bhumi Pednekar has hit the bull's eye again with Pati Patni Aur Woh. But she is not one to rest on her laurels; the actor is itching to share her next, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, with the audience. Describing the Alankrita Shrivastava-directed venture as "one of the best scripts" she has read in recent times, Pednekar says her act as one half of the two firebrand sisters required her to take cues from her personal life. "My character has high aspirations; that is how I was at 19. I had certain dreams, and I started working towards realising them early on. So, Kitty's coming-of-age story resonated with me. I realised that all my personal experiences will come in handy to play this character," says the actor.

Keeping her company in the satire is another powerhouse performer, Konkona Sensharma. Mention her co-star, and Pednekar's face lights up as she gushes, "I am a big fan of Konkona and sharing screen space with her was an amazing experience. Ekta Kapoor [producer], Alankrita and the two of us like to play on the front foot. That is why we got along. I want this film to travel the world. We recently went to Busan International Film Festival; it was my first screening at a global platform and the audience's reaction was beautiful."



Bhumi Pednekar

She may be only four years old in the industry, but Pednekar has been instrumental in changing the narrative for women in Hindi cinema. Right from her debut vehicle Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) to her latest release, she has portrayed strong, individualistic characters. "Gone are the days when heroines were only a tool of glamour in films. The society is changing, and strong female characters are being written. I am not saying that earlier, actresses didn't have substantial parts to play, but those opportunities were far and few."

