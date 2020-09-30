Bhumi Pednekar: I've not been home since 2016, have been shooting back to back

On the latest episode of JioSaavn #NoFilterNeha Season 5, Neha Dhupia will be interviewing Bhumi Pednekar, and the actress has spilled the beans on a lot of things. But given the current situation that we all are in, questions about the pandemic and lockdown seem to be inevitable.

When asked about how the pandemic has been treating her and how she has been spending time at home, Pednekar stated, "Honestly, I have my days, there are some days that are really really good, there are some days that I just wanna like get out of my house. You know I had these great summer plans but then I think about it I'm like "Bhumi your problems are so first world, get a grip of your life and just be thankful that you are in this safe space with your family. They are safe and you know as actors, we are one of the few people that still have their shop rolling, you know, let's be real. And that's very rare and we are very blessed."

She added, "So honestly, what's really kept me sane is all the work that I do apart from my film and digital work. I work a lot, for planet conservation; I work with this Aashram in Chambal. So that has really kept me grounded, the kind of work that I've done over the last 2 months, where both these institutions of mine are concerned, has been tremendous and ya it's really given me a new purpose."

She also talked about how she misses shooting, how she was shooting back to back and wasn't able to travel back home since 2016. She revealed, "In some ways. I miss shooting. But generally, I'll tell you what, I'm really enjoying this time off. I have not been home since 2016. I have been shooting back to back, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' released, I took about 6 months off and then I started shooting. And this is literally, the legit the first break that I have. It's a madhouse ok, my house is a madhouse because we are literally like including my help, Nimisha, my sister, my mum, we are like 6 women in our house."

She continued, "We all get our period together, so the hormones are bloody raging like it's mad. And we have like this one sweet boy called Ram Bhaiya, he toh loses it. He is like where am I stuck. So we've literally like marked the date, I tell them, "Ok, guys you are losing your shit. What date is it? Mark it!" And I'm like if I'm allowed to go crazy so are they right. Everyone's allowed to like have their space. You know like, let it flow."

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha and went on to do films like Toilet- Ek Prem Katha, Bala, Sonchiriya, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Does A Temple Pilgrimage Around Her Ancestral Home In Goa

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news